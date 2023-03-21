A Greenville company being sued by Hunt County for allegedly damaging three county roads claims two other firms actually bear responsibility for tearing up the roadways while assisting in the construction of a project for the Commerce Independent School District.
CT Excavating Inc., in its answer to a suit filed by Hunt County, made a general denial of the county’s accusations and claimed it was 5 N Trucking of Greenville and Denali Services & Transport of Dallas that were the “responsible third parties” that caused the severe road damage upon which the suit is based.
“To the best knowledge and belief of the defendant, this incident was due solely or in part by 5 N Trucking LLC and Denali Services & Transport LLC,” defense attorney Bria J. Judis stated in a reply filed with the 354th District Court on Feb. 27.
The original lawsuit filed by Hunt County alleges that CT Excavating Inc. was awarded a contract to perform excavation and transportation of fill dirt for the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose complex for the Commerce ISD, but overweight vehicles “caused severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
The roads were cracked and developed ruts, many of which were so severe that large percentages of the road became impassable even for tractor trailers, the county alleges in its lawsuit. The county is seeking monetary relief of up to $1 million.
In addition, the county won a temporary injunction against CT Excavating and its subcontractors that prevents the company from placing vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more on County Roads 4510, 4511 or 4512, except to remove existing machinery.
In the CT Excavating reply, Judis argues that ”Both 5 N Trucking, LLC and Denali Services & Transport, LLC had a duty to exercise ordinary and reasonable care in performing work and failed to do so, and, therefore, are negligent. To the best knowledge and belief of the defendant, this incident was due solely or in part by 5 N Trucking, LLC and Denali Services & Transport, LLC.”
Denali Services & Transport and 5 N Trucking declined comment on the lawsuit.
In a March 14 court filing, Hunt County objected to designating 5 NB Trucking and Denali Service & Transport as responsible third parties.
The county argues that the defense motion fails to stipulate facts or allegations to support designation of a responsible third party.
