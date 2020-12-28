Residents can get a preview of what will be facing state lawmakers when they convene next month, during a meeting scheduled in Greenville.
The Texas Legislature is set to begin the 87th biennial session in Austin on Jan. 12. During the 140 day regular session, the state’s representatives and senators will be facing a variety of issues, including drafting a state budget to cover the next two years.
The Hunt County GOP Club is inviting the public to be on hand for an update by Hunt County’s two representatives at the state capital, who intend to present information on the important issues they intend to address during the session.
State Sen. Bob Hall and state Rep. Bryan Slaton are the guest speakers for the forum, planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the Landmark, 2920 Lee St., in Greenville.
Hall, R-Edgewood, represents Texas Senate District 2, which includes all of Hunt, Fannin, Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains, and Van Zandt counties, as well as a part of Dallas County.
Slaton, R-Royse City, defeated longtime incumbent Rep. Dan Flynn of Van and Dwayne “Doc” Collins of Ben Wheeler in the GOP primary, then defeated Democrat Bill Brannon to win the race for Texas House District 2 in November. House District 2 includes Hunt, Hopkins and Van Zandt counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.