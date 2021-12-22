There was a little bit of frozen precipitation in the area Monday morning, a very little bit.
But if anyone is hoping for a White Christmas this year, they are going to be disappointed.
Meanwhile, local, area and state law enforcement agencies intend to be out in force during the upcoming holidays, monitoring area highways.
• The National Weather Service was reporting sleet was occasionally mixed in with the cold rain that fell across North Texas Monday morning, although there were no reports of any icing or accumulation as the air temperature remained well above freezing.
There won’t be any snow or ice, or even cold weather for Christmas this year. The National Weather Service forecast was calling for Saturday to be sunny, with a high near 76.
But a White Christmas has occurred locally in years past.
A sudden snowstorm developed on Christmas Day 2012. Powerful thunderstorms rolled into the region shortly before dawn on December 25, bringing thunder and heavy rain before the precipitation rapidly changed over to snow that afternoon. Heavy blowing snow fell well into the evening. The National Weather Service reported Greenville officially received four inches of snow on Christmas, although reports from weather spotters varied widely.
Greenville and most of Hunt County also received up to two inches of snow from a storm which blew in on Dec. 24, 2009.
• While the roads in the area may be free of any ice, that doesn’t mean motorists shouldn’t be careful traveling during the holidays. The Texas Highway Patrol has reported it will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns beginning Thursday, looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.
“It’s always nice to celebrate the holidays with friends and family, but please keep the well-being of other travelers at the forefront of your mind as you head out,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Troopers will be protecting the public on the roads, but we depend on other drivers to do their part, as well, so everyone can have a safe and happy holiday.”
The Highway Patrol will increase enforcement as part of two initiatives: The nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs from Thursday through Jan. 2, as well as Operation Holiday, which runs simultaneously from Friday through Sunday.
