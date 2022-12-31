Law enforcement agencies across Hunt County intend to spend New Year’s Eve making sure members of the public celebrate the arrival of 2023 safely.
Many people will be enjoying the year’s first holiday, as most offices will be closed Monday.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said he will spend New Year’s Eve just as he has for more than a dozen years, including the past three as sheriff, on patrol and looking for drunken drivers or those acting disorderly.
The Texas Highway Patrol will continue increased enforcement as part of the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs through Monday.
Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season—Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022—which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunk driving crashes.
Authorities are reminding the public to designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely if you decide to drink.
Law enforcement officers will also be looking, and listening, for the illegal use of fireworks or gunfire.
The legal sale of fireworks continue through midnight tonight.
There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, the use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
There is a high risk of personal injury or property damage resulting from carelessly used fireworks or from stray bullets falling back to earth.
All State of Texas, City of Greenville and Hunt County officers will be closed Monday. Waste Connections will not be picking up Monday, with all services delayed one day.
