Hunt County benefited from some occasional strong showers and thunderstorms between Sunday evening and Monday morning, but the rain was not enough to officially free the region from this summer’s exceptional drought.
Despite the rain, Hunt County will remain under a ban on outdoor burning in the aftermath of the biggest prairie fire of the summer on Saturday afternoon. The huge fire broke out when people disregarded the burn ban.
Hunt County Fire Marshal Richard Hill said his office issued a citation to the people who ignited the 126-acre fire south of Greenville, which resulted from a controlled burn that quickly spread out of control due to drought conditions. The huge blaze began just after noon Saturday as a brush fire near County Road 2182 that rapidly spread across a wide area in the Cash region in the vicinity of FM 1570 and State Highway 34.
At least eight fire departments and the Texas Forest Service tackled the fire for more than four hours, until containment was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Helicopters also provided support from the air.
The Commerce Emergency Corps and at least one medical unit were on hand to provide services during the day.
Hill said the residents of three homes in the area near the fire scene were evacuated but were allowed to return at about 4:10 p.m.
Hunt County received brief but heavy rains Sunday afternoon and evening, but little was reported Monday even as a flash flood watch was posted.
Not everyone in Hunt County received much rain.
Ryan Jenkins said he received about 1.5 inches in Kingston during the period, and Donna Patterson said Floyd received 3.5 inches, while Teresa Allen said she saw only some sprinkles in the Farmersville/Merit area.
“Enough to only wet the grass,” she said.
Hill said he also has seen widely varied measurements of how much, and how little rain, fell in the area.
“The farther away from Dallas, the less we got,” Hill said, noting that unless another significant rain event occurs this week, Hunt County will remain under a burn ban. Once the area vegetation dries out, the fire danger will be even higher than it had been.
