Today is the last day to vote early for next Tuesday’s elections.
A complete preview of the elections, including sample ballots, is scheduled to be included in Saturday’ weekend editions.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez said that as of Thursday morning, a total of 22,328 early ballots had been cast, including 1,232 early votes on Wednesday.
The totals from Thursday’s early voting, which was extended until 7 p.m. at the Greenville location, were not available at press time and will be included in the story for Saturday’s edition.
Multiple special issues are on this year’s ballot, along with national, regional and statewide contests.
• Greenville residents are considering whether to freeze property taxes for senior citizens, allow liquor sales and whether to approve a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding a local street.
• Caddo Mills residents are voting on a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school.
• Voters in the city of Campbell are deciding on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
• Voters in the south end of Hunt County are considering whether to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
• County Constable Precinct 1 is the only contested Hunt County race on the ballots.
Early voting for the elections in Hunt County continues between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville and at the Caddo Mills ISD Administration Building between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
