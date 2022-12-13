A sizable chunk of a giant development west of Greenville has been sold, but little else is known about what may be in the cards.
“The Real Deal” Texas Real Estate News reported that Walton Global sold approximately 700 acres of its Municipal Utility District No., better known as the Walton Development, earlier this month. The terms of the sale and the name of the buyer were not disclosed.
The City of Greenville and Walton Global have been partners in the MUD for more than 10 years.
In February, the city council approved an agreement that would give the city “limited purpose annexation” within the 6,700-acre development for the purpose of imposing and collecting sales and use taxes and “future full purpose annexation” of the property.
The project itself has been discussed since 2009 and is described as a “phased generational master planned development,” meaning the city would be able to apply sub-division standards and regulations as the development moves forward over a number of years.
The property is being planned for a mixture of uses, including residential housing, parks, schools, commercial, office and industrial.
The Walton Development would have a large industrial component –almost 3,000 acres – according to earlier descriptions. At its core would be an industrial and transportation facility, which would include 8,000 feet of frontage on the Kansas City Southern rail line.
In 2012, the City of Greenville announced that in intended to provide water and sewer service to the MUD.
