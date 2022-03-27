Members of Switchblade Sisters Moto Syndicate, a ladies motorcycle club, will be at the Walmart in Quinlan on Saturday, April 2, collecting donations for a food drive benefitting Arms of Hope at Boles Home.
Originally established in 1923 as a home for orphans, Boles Home now also serves at-risk children and single-mother families. Currently, the Boles Home commissary would most appreciate donations of the following food items: snacks, Alfredo sauce, cooking spices, pie filling and Pop Tarts.
The Lake Tawakoni chapter of the Switchblade Sisters Moto Syndicate will be at the Quinlan Walmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2 to collect the donations.
The club will also have drop-off location at Gilligan’s Bar in West Tawakoni.
The ladies motocycle chapter was officially launched in November 2021 by founders Amanda “Wildfire” Elliott and Tiffany Grippin as a way for women who love motorcycles to support their community through charity work.
Not long after the launch, the group selected Boles Home as the charity it would partner with for 2022.
So far, Switchblade has had two events, a poker run fundraiser and a diaper run, both also benefitting Arms of Hope at Boles Home.
