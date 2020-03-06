Residents of Hunt, Rains and Hopkins counties are now much closer to having access to their very own incubator kitchen.
The kitchen, a project by Lone Oak-based nonprofit Community Seeds, will be sort of a “lab kitchen” where — for a low hourly rate — entrepreneurs, people needing training in the restaurant industry, foodies and amateur chefs can use professional-grade equipment to prepare food items that meet USDA requirements and can be sold.
“With the construction, we’re basically done, but we’re not open yet,” Community Seeds Executive Director Bert Cooper told the Herald-Banner. “We will have a soft open very soon, where we’ll get four or five cooks in there to ‘kick the tires’ and get the building smelling like food instead of fresh paint.”
Currently, the charity’s goal is to officially open the incubator kitchen by early June, because they’re still needing to acquire some more equipment and work out how to keep the facility health code compliant so that the goods it produces can be served to the public.
“We have all the big equipment, but we still don’t have a lot of what I call the ‘little equipment,’” said Pud Kearns, one of the Hunt County residents who has been assisting Community Seeds in the project. “In other words, the kitchen has stoves and ovens, but we still don’t have a lot of the small things, like pans and spoons.
“At our last weekly meeting, we worked on a list of all the small equipment we were going to need, and we were just looking at each other smiling, saying, ‘Can you believe we’re finally this close?’” Kearns said.
“We’re also working out all the rules that people will need to follow to use the kitchen,” Kearns added.
Once it’s open, it is planned that the kitchen will be a place were people can hone both their culinary skills and their business savvy. This will be a supplement to Community Seeds’ other services to those in need in Hunt County, which include vocational educational programs, food, clothing, emergency rent and utility support, and transitional housing.
Funding for the incubator kitchen was given a major boost through a $99,000 grant from the USDA, and the project has been guided, in part, by Rachel DesRochers, who has opened several similar kitchens in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky region, through the nonprofit Incubator Kitchen Collective.
Once opened, the kitchen in Lone Oak will be one of the first incubator kitchens in Texas that is funded by the USDA. Community Seeds also hopes to work with the Hunt County Food Cooperative to sell food items made in the kitchen at regional farmers’ markets and through wholesale and retail stores.
It is also planned that there will be retail space and a coffee shop situated in the front of the same building as the kitchen, which is at 100 Katy St. in Lone Oak.
