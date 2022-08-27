The contentious issue over which company will provide radio communications services to Hunt County continued this week as representatives with L3Harris presented their final proposal before the Hunt County Commissioners Court.
The commissioners are expected to consider awarding the contract to the defense contractor during a special session scheduled Tuesday. Still, a former city official made a final attempt at recruiting the county to join the city’s agreement with Motorola. Earlier this summer, Motorola and L3Harris went toe to toe over the city’s purchase of a new radio communications system. In a 4-2 vote, the council ultimately chose Motorola’s 10-year, nearly $11 million package.
Former Greenville City Council member Brent Money attempted to make peace between the two sides during this week’s Commissioners Court meeting. He acknowledged that the city committee that developed the Motorola recommendation might not have fully presented its plans to the county.
“You want the best one and you want to save the taxpayers money,” he said, arguing that it would be “a 10- to 20-year decision” with potential costs for decades.
“It will be cheaper if you join the City of Greenville rather than standing on your own,” Money said. “I’m asking you just to consider … we should all try to work together.”
But Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall replied that the city’s radio committee never sought input from the county. Stovall said he was rebuffed when he approached the city earlier this summer about using a combined system.
“I asked and tried to get cooperation and was told ‘We’re going with Motorola and that’s our recommendation,’” Stovall said, adding that the city’s committee examining the issue refused to even hear from the county’s representatives, who have determined the L3Harris proposal made far more sense for them.
“And now you’re saying I’m wrong and this court’s wrong for not going with Motorola.” Stovall said. “That’s a little two-faced.”
Stovall insisted that he had been patient and respectful in approaching the city about the issue.
“And nobody came and talked to us about this since 2017, and now we’re the villains, because we’re not cooperating?” Stovall asked. “I’m sorry, I don’t get that. I just don’t understand that.”
Representatives from L3Harris presented a detailed proposal during the meeting. They touted the benefits of using their company’s system, which could be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
“That’s a great deal for us, if we can do that,” Stovall said.
The L3Harris proposal would utilize seven towers, which would be able to reach all areas of Hunt County. In the event one or all of the towers were to fail, the communications would still be possible using WiFi. The county would be linked as part of a regional system, with L3Harris also supplying communications for 25 total towers across Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Van Zandt and Henderson counties.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray presented the commissioners with the final contract between L3Harris and Hunt County. However, it entailed more than 300 pages, and the commissioners tabled a final vote until Tuesday’s meeting so that they have time to review the document.
