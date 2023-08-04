In regard to layoffs that were reported at L3Harris' Greenville plant Thursday, a spokesperson for the defense contractor issued the following statement Friday afternoon:
"As part of our continual assessment of resources against business requirements, L3L3Harris communicated a reduction of its workforce by approximately 100 engineering positions Thursday at its Greenville and Plano, Texas locations, while continuing to hire aircraft mechanics and electricians at our Greenville facility," the statement read.
"We value the contributions of our employees and have taken measures to mitigate the impact of this event on these individuals by providing them with severance, benefits continuation and job placement support, per our policies."
