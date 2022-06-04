Its Greenville site continues thrive and play a vital role in the success of global defense and aerospace giant L3Harris, according to Luke Savoie, president of the company’s Intelligence, Surveillance an Reconnaissance sector.
Of the 47,000 people employed by L3Harris, 5,500 are in Greenville, said Savoie, who gave an update last week on operations here during a luncheon sponsored by the Hunt County Economic Alliance.
The Greenville site continues to be L3Harris’s largest cost center and plays the leading role in the company’s aviation side. Aerospace, Savoie said, accounts for about 20% of the company’s business.
As well as adding significantly to the company’s bottom line, the Greenville site possesses a bountiful source of engineering talent, which is instrumental in tackling engineering challenges in manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and electronic warfare platform solutions and services.
“Here in Greenville is the key talent that makes that all work,” said Savoie, who later stated, “What we do here is we design, we integrate, we operate, and we improve.” Those are the core pillars of Greenville’s mission. The Greenville site engineers and designs everything from crop dusters to helicopters to Harpoon missiles.
“We are not scared to make things that are brand new that have never been out there before,” said Savoie.
The company and prior iterations of it have had a presence at Majors Field in Greenville since 1951, when it was Temco. Ten years later it became LTV. In 1972, the company was acquired by E-Systems, and then by Raytheon in 1995. L3 Communications took over in 2002, becoming L3 Technologies in 2018. In 2019, the company merged with Harris Corporation, another defense giant and technology company. It’s now called L3Harris ISR. Since the mid-20th century, the operation at Majors Field has played an indispensible role in the growth and economic wellbeing of Greenville.
For all of L3Harris’s success in Greenville, it still faces thorny challenges. For companies large and small, the pandemic has wreaked havoc with the labor market.
L3Harris is no exception. The Greenville site employs about 1,900 engineers; it could easily use hundreds more, said Savoie.
“Right now I can hire 400 people and not break a sweat. I could use them,” said Savoie, who noted that he needs 200 alone on the engineering side.
“We have significant growth, and how do we meet that growth?” he said. “At the end of the day the most important thing we do is to deliver to our customer.”
One thing L3Harris has going for it here is its proximity to Texas A&M-Commerce. Through a growing partnership, the company played a key role in the development of A&M-Commerce’s electrical engineering program, which began in 2017, according to Dr. Andrea Graham, associated dean of the College of Science and Engineering at A&M-Commerce.
The Department of Engineering and Technology offers engineering programs in three disciplines: construction, industrial and electrical.
“Students from all disciplines have been hired by L3Harris. Over the last three years the department has graduated 35 students in 2020, 44 in 2021 and 43 so far 2022. In addition to engineering, the Department of Computer Science graduates a number of students who have gone on to have productive careers with L3Harris,” said Graham.
Graduation rates for Computer Science over the last few years have been: 57 in 2020, 107 in 2021 and 50 so far in 2022 (fall semester not included).
“We continue to get engineers from A&M-Commerce, in fact it continues to be our No. 1 provider from the university-relations perspective on the engineering side -- for what continues to feed the Greenville site,” said Savoie.
Recently, L3Harris tapped another source of prospective talent when it hired 10 Greenville High School students fresh after graduation. Citing GISD’s strong STEM programs, Craig Driggers, director of operations management for L3Harris in Greenville, said, “There is a huge demand for aircraft electricians and mechanics, and these students have the ability to be well compensated for the certifications they have earned. They don’t have to come in at the bottom. They also have the ability to continue their education with the company’s assistance.”
