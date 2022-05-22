The status and future of L3Harris, Hunt County’s largest employer, is scheduled to be presented to the public on Wednesday.
The Hunt County Economic Development Alliance and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Highway 69 in Greenville. The event is free, although box lunches from Glenda’s Deli will be available for $15.
Garry Smith, the company’s vice president of operations, and other executives are expected to be on hand for what is being described as an informational meeting to provide an update on the facility, an insight into the merger of L3 with the Harris Corporation and how the local operation has grown its mission and evolved over time.
The Greenville plant has been operating at Majors Field for more than 70 years with approximately 6,500 staff members employed locally.
And it is continuing to grow. As of late last month, L3Harris reportedly had about 600 openings at the Greenville plant.
Those wanting additional information about the upcoming meeting, or who may want to reserve a lunch, can contact the Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
