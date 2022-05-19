The annual Mayfest fundraiser for the Greenville Council 7438 of the Knights of Columbus is scheduled Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus council hall, 2705 Sunset Strip at Hwy. 34 in Greenville.
Beef brisket or lemon-grilled chicken plates will be served along with potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, homemade dessert and ice tea for $14 each in advance ($17 at the door) for adults and $5 for children. Hot dogs, chips, and ice tea will be available for children for $5. Bottled water, soft drinks, and adult beverages will also be available, along with takeouts.
Live music is scheduled to include Mariachi Lluna de Estrellas, Duane Stailey and other local entertainment.
There is also expected to be a craft fair, a raffle and a Kid Zone featuring a bounce house, snow cones, and cotton candy.
