Hundreds of American and Texas flags that once flew in the skies over Hunt County are expected to be retired with dignity during a ceremony in Greenville this weekend.
The United States Flag Code reads: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The Knights of Columbus, Assembly 2139, Councils 7438, and 16202 (Commerce) are sponsoring a US/Texas Flag Retirement Ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2705 Sunset Strip in Greenville.
“The event is for the purpose of disposing of worn U.S. and Texas flags with dignity,” said Richard Holsinger of the Knights of Columbus. “Last year we retired more than 250 flags and we hope to do more this year. We will have many organizations attending within the Greenville area.”
Holsinger said representatives with the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, fire and police departments and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office are expected to participate.
“And more importantly, everyone is welcome to attend, and if they have worn flags they would like to dispose of, please bring them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.