From sinking baskets to putting pants on a goat, local service organizations plan to participate in a variety of sporting events early next month as a way to to raise money through the spirit of athletic competition.
The first annual Greenville Kiwanis/Hunt Regional Healthcare Superstars Competition is scheduled to start 7 p.m. April 6 at Greenville ISD stadiums.
Teams, including the Greenville Kiwanis and the Greenville Rotary Club will, be square off in contests including football, basketball, baseball and trivia skills. Kincy Sabine Title is also presenting a “pants on a goat” contest.
The night will also include a special celebrity match competition between Greenville Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Powell and Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South.
Admission to the event is $5 per person, with kids getting in free. A bicycle will be given away during the night.
Those wanting additional information can contact Jimmy Dickey via email at jdickey@geus.org
