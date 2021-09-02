The Greenville Kiwanis Club continued its annual tradition Tuesday, taking time to announce the recipients of the Greenville Police Officer, Greenville Firefighter and Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer of the Year.
Kiwanis member Dan Perkins presided over the event, which has been ongoing since 1988.
“This is the most excellent time of the year for us,” Perkins said.
Greenville Assistant Police Chief Will Cole said Russell Stillwagoner was chosen as the Greenville Police Officer of the Year.
Cole said Stillwagoner is the department’s computer analysis and forensics officer, as well as serving on the tactical team and at crime scenes.
“Russell has also taken on crimes against persons cases,” Cole said.
Deputy Timothy Brown was named as the Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer of the Year.
“Brown is the guy you want to be on your right hand,” said Sheriff Terry Jones, noting Brown serves in a variety of roles, including on the SWAT team, and can always be counted on.
“Timothy is the go-to guy,” Jones said.
Brandon Svane was going to be announced as the Greenville Firefighter Of The Year, but was unable to attend the ceremony as he was among the personnel from the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department deployed to Louisiana to assist in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.
Perkins said Tuesday’s event was designed to pay tribute to all of the local officers, firefighters and their families.
“We really can’t thank you enough,” Perkins said.
Each of the honorees were designated by their supervisors and their names are inscribed on plaques which rest on the walls of their respective offices.
