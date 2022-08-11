The Greenville Kiwanis Club continued an annual tradition Tuesday, taking time to announce the recipients of the Greenville Police Officer, Greenville Firefighter and Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer of the Year.
Kiwanis member Dan Perkins presided over the event, which has been ongoing since 1988. However, Perkins noted that for the past two years there has been a hiccup in handing out the Firefighter of the Year award.
In 2020 Brandon Svane was selected, but he was unable to attend the awards event because he was deployed to Louisiana to assist in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida. The club had planned to make it up to him this year.
“But today he is out with COVID,” Perkins said.
The club intended to name Dalton Krodle as Greenville Firefighter of the Year this time around, but he is currently serving with a group of local personnel battling wildfires in West Texas.
So, for the second year in a row, Department Chief Jeremy Powell was tapped to receive the award on behalf of both Krodle and Svane.
Powell said local personnel have been on duty assisting with emergencies virtually nonstop for months — dealing not only with fires, but weather disasters and the issues along the Texas/Mexico border.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Powell said.
Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith named Sgt. Dallas Fouse as the Police Officer of the Year. Smith said the local department is compensating for a 20% manpower shortage, but that Fouse is known for being available whenever needed.
“He’s even manned a shift by himself,” Smith said, referring to Fouse as “an up and coming star.” The sergeant even came in to fill a spot after previously calling in sick, because he knew there was no one else available, noted Smith.
“That’s the kind of work ethic that he has,” Smith said.
Sheriff Terry Jones named Investigator Stacy Green as the Hunt County Sheriff’s Officer of the Year. Jones said Green serves as the Crimes Against Children detective for the department, which is perhaps the hardest job on the staff. Green, however, excels at the task.
“He gets zeroed in. You don’t want to the bad guy,” Jones said. “I wish I had 10, 12 or 15 more of him.”
Each honoree was designated by their supervisor, and their names are inscribed on plaques placed on the walls of their respective offices.
