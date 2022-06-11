The Greenville Police Department spent the past week making summer cooler for a group of local students.
The Summer Of Safety program continued with the annual Kids Camp at the Greenville Independent School District’s Sixth Grade Center. The camp began Monday and wrapped up Friday with a record attendance of 160 children.
The program provided a variety of educational and recreational activities for the kids, including demonstrations from DrugFree Greenville and the police department’s K9 unit to dodgeball contests. Other activities included the Redneck Olympic games and a fire hose soaking by the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department.
• The Summer Of Safety continues on July 1 and July 8 with officers in a truck from the Greenville Police Department visiting local neighborhoods and parks to pass out popsicles.
• July 18-22 the department will be hosting the Teen Police Academy for students that have completed the eighth grade or are in high school.
• Aug. 4-5 the Police Department will hold a Hunter Education Class. This is a new program being presented by Detective James White. In the State of Texas, hunters born after Sept. 2, 1971 are required to have this state certification. The Police Department offers this course to students aged 9-17 for the state required fee of $15.
• Wrapping up the summer on the night of Aug. 13, the Parks Department and Police Department will be presenting a movie at the Splash Pad on Lou Finney, cooking hotdogs at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone wanting additional information can contact Crime Prevention Officer James Hamilton at 903-453-0432.
