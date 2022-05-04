Anyone interested in Hunt County’s interactions with state leaders is invited to participate in an event this week hosted by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.
A kickoff party for Hunt County Days 2023 is scheduled Thursday evening. The Greenville Chamber is inviting anyone interested in being part of the Hunt County Days Government Affairs Committee to participate. A total of 11 subcommittees have been established to develop positions on issues and present them to lawmakers assembling for the 88th legislative session in 2023. The subcommittees include Economic Development, Education K-12, Education-Higher Ed, Education-Junior College, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Taxation, Technology, Tourism, Utilities-Electric/Gas, Transportation and Water.
In 2021, Hunt County Days was celebrated in Greenville instead of Austin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members, however, still met with state Rep. Bryan Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall during a session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
The Hunt County Days Kickoff Party, sponsored by Solvay Composite Materials, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Landmark in downtown Greenville. Admission is free. Since the event falls on Cinco de Mayo, Mexican appetizers and desserts will be served.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.