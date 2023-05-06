Since it’s launch in the 2018-19 school year, Greenville High School’s engineering-focused Early College High School (ECHS) has offered students an opportunity to earn an associate’s degree in engineering, at no cost to their families, while they fulfill their regular high school graduation requirements.
However, due to ground lost because of disruptions caused by COVID-19 and their previous engineering teacher resigning earlier this school year, the ECHS students weren’t getting as immersive of an experience as had been planned. This is when John Kelso – a retired mechanical engineer and former school board member – rose to the challenge of teaching juniors and seniors in the program.
“When I retired from L3, I started sitting in on a design class one day a week and their (then) teacher would bounce questions off of me,” Kelso explained. “Then, after he resigned, I didn’t think it would be fair for the students to finish the program with a longterm sub … so even though I’d never been a teacher before, I figured that after my 45 years of experience in engineering that I must be able to teach them something, so I started teaching the classes full-time.
“I’m not looking to do this year-after-year and I’m not looking for a second career, but in a pinch I’m happy to help,” Kelso said.
One of the reasons why Kelso was so eager to jump in and teach the ECHS engineering classes was because he was a major proponent of the program during its inception and implementation while he was on the school board, from May 2015 until June 2020.
“Actually, one of the reasons why I decided to run to be on the school board in the first place was to help strengthen the district’s CTE (career and technology education) programs, so teaching this definitely goes along with my interests and passions,” Kelso said. “It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart, and I wouldn’t have offered to teach any other program.”
In an effort to pass along some of that passion and enthusiasm for engineering, Kelso shared a personal story with his students, comparing his father’s and brother’s experiences with heart valve replacement surgery.
“When my dad had a valve put in, it was a really invasive open-heart surgery that took him a long time to recover from. Then, 30 years later, my brother ended up needing the same thing, but instead of open-heart surgery, they ran a catheter up his thigh, ran it into his heart and installed the valve through the catheter,” Kelso said. “It was way less invasive and took him a much shorter time to recover from. It was basically a day surgery for him.
“Engineering did that,” Kelso said with a smile.
Despite his knowledge of and passion for engineering, Kelso was still new to teaching, so he had to quickly adjust his approach to better reach his students.
One of the first lessons that Kelso learned was that many students learn more “by doing” or through demonstration than they do through lecture. Also, as he got to know his students better, he came to the realization that many of them weren’t particularly interested in working as engineers. These realizations caused Kelso to quickly change his approach to incorporate more hands-on projects and invite guests from a wide range of fields, many of whom aren’t engineers.
His guests have included employees with GEUS, Hunt Regional Healthcare, the City of Greenville and even the Hunt County Appraisal District.
Someone who has appreciated Kelso’s drive and out-of-the-box thinking is ECHS Chancellor Rebekah J. Russler.
“With a lot of the students not wanting to go into engineering, we’re trying to let them know that having the ‘engineering mindset,’ being able to think analytically and problem solve, is something that’s applicable to all kinds of jobs,” Russler said.
“Mr. Kelso immediately gave 100% to our students,” Russler continued. “When he began, he sat down with each ECHS student individually to determine their interests and needs pertaining to the engineering class. Over spring break, he worked to learn the grading and attendance systems on his own time. He has worked to create interesting assignments for the students.
“Mr. Kelso has been a shining example of seeing students’ needs and giving his all to filling them. He has been here every day with a smile on his face, eager to help our students learn and grow.
“He did not just bring his 46 years of engineering experience to us; he brought his heart,” Russler added.
Of course, many of Kelso’s students have also appreciated the extra effort he’s been putting into their education.
“Everyone loves Mr. Kelso,” said senior ECHS student Emily Recinos. “He really wants us to learn, and he makes it fun. Once, he had us making prosthetic hands to use to pick up cups. Our group finished so quickly and did such a good job with the instructions he originally gave us, so he challenged us to make it even better.”
Similarly, ECHS junior Matilyn Hines has enjoyed many of the guests that Kelso has invited to the class.
“When the people from GEUS came, it intrigued me, because with a job with a company like that, even if you’re not an engineer, you might still be working closely with engineers, so knowing a little about how engineering works can be helpful,” Hines said.
Like Hines, senior Logan Ford has also been enjoying the visits from professionals and the insight they offer.
“Everyone who has come to talk to us about their job has been so excited and passionate about what they do that they all make their jobs sound so cool,” Ford said. “It’s helped me realize that I can also find a job that’s a good fit for me and my interests, even if I’m not really sure, yet.”
For his hard work with the engineering classes, Kelso was recognized with Greenville ISD’s Extra Mile Award at the April 18 school board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.