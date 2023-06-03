With hot, humid conditions coming soon, it’s not uncommon to hear people refer to them as the “dog days of summer.”
Soon in Greenville, that expression will take on a much more literal meaning with a dock diving and swimming competition for dogs of all breeds and experience levels to enjoy.
Organized by dog sports organization K9Wave, two competition days will be staged back-to-back on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 at K-9 Pro Dog Training in Greenville.
For both days, pre-competition training for people and dogs new to dog sports will be from 8 to 9 a.m., after which the diving and swimming competitive events will begin and continue until about 5 p.m.
“We would love for people to come with their dogs so they can try it out,” said Lise Strum with K9Wave. “A lot of people aren’t aware of how fun dog sports can be for their dogs, but they usually fall in love with it and the relationship between the person and their dog becomes so enriched.”
The competitions on both days will be divided into three different types of events (distance jumping into water after a toy, jumping to a suspended bumper and sprint swimming) with several different divisions for each event based on the dogs’ experience and ability levels.
“We have several different divisions so that we don’t have beginners who can only jump about 10 feet out going up against strong divers who can jump more than 20 feet out. We want everyone to be able to have fun and experience some success,” Strum said.
Those who would like to register their dog in the competition can do so online at k9wave.com/events/#. People who enter will also need to provide up-to-date vaccination records for their dogs. As for those who would like to attend the event as spectators, admission will be free.
“This will be our first full-on dog sporting event here, so we hope people come out because it’s one of the few high-energy outside activities you can do with your dog in the heat of the summer,” said K-9 Pro Dog Training owner Geneva Sieffert Fain.
In addition to people entering their own personal dogs into the competition, special participants will be dogs with the Ddamien Project, a non-profit organization that works heavily with retired military and law enforcement dogs and educates people on how to successfully adopt, care for and manage dogs with that kind of a background.
“Dock diving is such a great thing for these dogs, whether they’re arthritic seniors who can barely jump a few feet to really loud, high energy dogs who just need an outlet,” said Ddiamen Project Executive Director Krystal Tronboll. “Plus, through dog sports, you meet just a wonderful community that cheers and celebrates all of your dog’s little victories with you.”
