Some of the best law enforcement K-9 teams in North Texas will be the focus this week of several days of training in Hunt County.
The United States Police Canine Association (U.S.P.C.A.) Region 20 Trials are scheduled Sunday-Thursday in Greenville, and the public is invited to attend two days of the sessions.
The initial events, both open to the public, are scheduled starting at 3 p.m. Monday at the Longhorn Arena and Event Center, 301 Interstate 30 in Greenville.
A second day of trials open to the public are scheduled starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Boulevard in Greenville on the Orange Field, according to Greenville K9 Officer Robert Pemberton.
“The second two days are private due to drug and bomb searches,” Pembertpn said. “Thursday evening is their banquet and awards.”
It is the first time Greenville has hosted the trials since 2016. At that time, Hunt County Sheriff's Deputy Phil Prather and K-9 officer Bo took First Place Overall for Combined Narcotics and Patrol, while Pemberton and the late K-9 officer Rex took Second Place Overall for Combined Narcotics and Patrol.
More than two dozen teams from as far away as Sherman and Waxahachie participated in tests, which included navigating the agility course, box search, patrol, obedience, detection, apprehension and agility. The teams were also working to meet their annual certifications.
Following this week’s event, the top teams from the regional trials will be competing during the national level USPCA trials later this year.
Additional details about the Region 20 Trials are available online at www.uspca20.org/upcoming-events.html.
