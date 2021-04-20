After the verdict was read in the murder case of George Floyd, Greenville’s Will Hobdy said that he saw it as a possible step forward, in improving race relations in America.
On Tuesday, a Minnapolis jury found former police office Derek Chauvin guilty of three charges, including two for the murder of Floyd. For activists, like Hobdy, who is president of the Greenville Branch of the NAACP, it was a moment that will not soon be forgotten.
“When I watched it [the reading of the verdict] on the news, it just seemed to me that justice worked,” said Greenville NAACP Branch President Will Hobdy.
“Last year, I was actually shocked by how many people in white America were with us after the George Floyd incident,” Hobdy added. “There didn’t seem to be too much controversy about it, and I had never seen that before. I don’t think any fair-minded person, including those I know in law enforcement, saw that video [of George Floyd’s death] and said they were OK with it.
“Thank God it wasn’t a trial of the police force, but a trial for just one man, and justice worked,” Hobdy said.
In the months since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last Memorial Day, Greenville saw a peaceful march in June, called “We Are George Floyd” and at least one panel discussion on racial justice, which was held at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church (aka The Bread House).
The panel, which was led by Bethlehem Pastor Micah D. Johnson, included Greenville City Councilman Cedric Dean, retired police officer T.L. Mitchell, and Pastor Chris Yost of Wesley United Methodist Church, and they discussed issues such as the different forms that racism can take, policing in the black community, and what white allies can do to help in the fight against systemic racism.
Johnson plans to put together another panel to revisit similar issues after sentencing is passed in the Chauvin case, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.
As of Tuesday evening, the Greenville Police Department and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office have reported that they have not heard of any planned protests or marches as of yet.
Similarly, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said that the courthouse has not yet been contacted by people wanting to schedule a demonstration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.