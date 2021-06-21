She makes it all seem so easy! In 2020 Tracey Fields made volunteering with SCRPT (Seniors Center Resource and Public Transportation) a larger part of her already bulging schedule.
With five kids (three still at home), her job as the Youth Director at Crosspoint Fellowship, her role as president of the Park Street Historical Association and other commitments, Fields had plenty going on.
But because of the pandemic, some of the older regulars who ordinarily delivered Meals on Wheels were advised to stay home. A need emerged for fresh volunteers, so Fields and her crew came to the rescue.
She immediately implemented a plan which, to Fields’ astonishment, eventually made her the recipient of a special honor.
“I secured one day of the week to devote to Meals on Wheels,” she said during a recent interview. “The kids from the church weren’t in school right then so I got them involved. This job literally takes less than an hour. It’s a win-win. You touch base with the people who receive the hot meals. Sometimes you are the only person that they will see all day.
“We began by training our volunteers. We had four or five drivers and four or five riders paired up. We paired the older drivers with younger people. Having those two people together not only meets a need for community with Meals on Wheels, but it meets a need with my folks by building a relationship as people who work together.
“We have a group of students at our church from Arms of Hope on the Boles Home campus. About 12 of those students come from Arms of Hope every week to help. They are great kids, and this gives them the opportunity to serve others. They have continued doing Meals on Wheels during the summer. They will do two routes all through June and July.”
Although delivering a daily meal to homebound folks is the main focus, the program has other benefits as well.
“Food is the conduit and it is a real need,” Fields said. “It’s important to make contact with our elderly or our disabled. Some can’t go anywhere on their own, and they still crave relationships with people. Sometimes things happen on the route such as a person who falls and can’t make it to the door. Part of the job at Meals on Wheels is to check on each person by calling him or her by name and learn about each client’s safety.
“Just by showing up, you are doing your job and you get your reward from the client’s appreciation. I tell the volunteers to ask everyone’s name, make eye contact and ask how the person is doing.”
“Just show up” serves as a mantra for the ebullient Fields. She encourages folks by reminding them that important things can happen if they simply show up.
Trina Sanders Coldiron, the community liaison at SCRPT, invited Fields to the Spring Tea and Fashion Show at the Landmark on Lee on April 1, 2021. The event was a benefit for SCRPT. When Coldiron began to talk about the Meals on Wheels “Volunteer of the Year Award” during the program, Fields became interested.
“I thought ‘that’s nice. They have a volunteer of the year,’” Fields said. “Then they started saying things, and I began to realize they were talking about me! I was completely surprised; I had no idea that an award existed or that I would be receiving it!
“This has not been a difficult job that calls for making a lot of sacrifices. I just organized the people. But other volunteers, who continue to deliver the meals rain or shine every day, truly sacrifice a lot. They have become part of their clients’ lives.”
Coldiron made some comments about why Fields was honored as “Volunteer of the Year.”
“Tracey is amazing,” she said. “She reached out to me when I started my job. She was already a volunteer, but she told me that she wanted to do more. Tracey explained that a lot of churches get fixated on doing missionary work in other countries when we have missionary work that we can do right here at home.
“When the Golden K Kiwanis members were not able to volunteer anymore because their average age was 80 and they were at high risk for Covid, she stepped up and put some teams together. They have been going strong ever since. Now she has four teams that help her. I don’t have to ask Tracey to do anything. She’s always there and we are lucky to have her.”
Fields, who is easily recognized by her cool white-framed signature glasses, was born in Greenville, graduated from Caddo Mills High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in counseling at what was then East Texas State University (now A&M-Commerce). She and her husband Greg have recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. Their multicultural family includes Abby, age 22, Ellie, age 19, Lucy, age 16, Zoe, age 15 and Amos, age 10.
During 2015, Fields wrote an inspirational book titled “Nearly Normal,” a memoir that shows how her religious beliefs carried her through challenging circumstances.
“I wrote about personal experiences that wore on my soul,” she said. “I walked through the process of adoption and educating my children. I also wrote about Ellie’s five years in and out of a children’s hospital and her successful transplant. A key chapter in the book concerns my mother, who is my inspiration. Despite huge difficulties, it is amazing how well she raised my brother Kyle and me. She charted a course for us, and now he is a pastor, and I’m in the ministry.”
“Nearly Normal” is available on Amazon, and Fields is now working on a second book.
