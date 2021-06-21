Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.