Jury selection is set for Monday in the capital murder case of Brooke Ashley Craig, who is accused of “intentionally and knowingly” causing the death of 7-year-old Kaden Green in December 2017.
Craig, 30, previously had been charged with capital murder as well as lesser counts of murder and manslaughter in connection with the child’s death.
A second indictment on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years of age was filed Nov. 19. The charge eliminates the manslaughter count and includes capital murder as Count 1, alleging Craig “intentionally and knowingly” caused the child’s death by shooting him with a firearm. The new indictment is virtually identical to the wording alleging capital murder from the original indictment.
Count 2 of the new indictment alleges the shooting was “in the course of and in furtherance of, or in the immediate flight from, the commission or attempted commission of a felony, to-wit: deadly conduct.”
The deadly conduct count stems from an accusation that Craig knowingly discharged a firearm at or in the direction of a vehicle and “was reckless as to whether the vehicle was occupied.”
The additional charge was intended to replace the previous indictment and “gives the jury the opportunity of returning a finding of felony murder,” Assistant Hunt County District Attorney Jeff Kovach has said.
The murder count in the original indictment also had alleged that Craig was shooting a firearm with the intent to kill Cameron Castillo. Castillo is not named in Craig’s new indictment.
Castillo was indicted in March 2018 on a count of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty.
If convicted of capital murder, Craig would face either death by lethal injection or life in prison without parole. If convicted of murder, Craig would face a sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
Craig remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held on $1.3 million bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.