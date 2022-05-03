Tyler Struckmeyer with the Bland FFA presented the Grand Champion Market Steer on Saturday afternoon at the Hunt County Junior Livestock Auction.
Struckmeyer’s steer, at 1,305 pounds show weight, sold for $12,000 to Freedom Buick GMC Greenville. The winning steer also accumulated $7,000 in add ons.
The Junior Livestock Show helped cap the final weekend for the 2022 Hunt County Fair.
Also winning big during the auction were Zakery Isenberg of the Lone Oak FFA, who showed the Grand Champion Market Swine; Efren Aguirre of the Bland FFA showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb; Paris Walker with the Celeste FFA displayed the Grand Champion Market Goat; Koby Brown with the Celeste FFA had the Grand Champion Market Broilers; Sadie Coe with the Caddo Mills 4H showed the Grand Champion Market Fryers; Max Fry with Lone Oak 4-H showed the Grand Champion Shop Project; Teagan Hurst with the Bland FFA showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer; Kaitlynn Hughes with Greenville 4-H had the Reserve Champion Market Swine; Willow Fuller with Wolfe City FFA showed the Reserve Champion Market Lamb; Kayson McAfee with Caddo Mills 4-H had the Reserve Champion Market Goat; Toby Minter with the Celeste FFA had the Reserve Champion Market Broilers; Colten Money with the Lone Oak FFA had the Reserve Champion Market Fryers; and Moises Ramirez with the Bland FFA had the Reserve Champion Shop Project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.