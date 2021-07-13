The Hunt County Commissioners Court may decide today when and how to add Juneteenth to the list of the county’s holidays next year.
The commissioners are also scheduled to possibly consider issues concerning the upcoming county budget, receive reports on the roads in each county precinct and award a grant to Senior Center Resources and Public Transit. The session is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in the Auxiliary Courtroom, 2700 Johnson Street in Greenville, will be open to the public and also conducted via telephone and/or video conference and streamed at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.health_services
President Joe Biden signed legislation last month to make Juneteenth, or June 19, a federal holiday. Juneteenth was already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
• The commissioners were scheduled during during the June 22 meeting to consider setting the Hunt County holiday schedule for 2022, which led to a discussion on adding Juneteenth to the list.
County Judge Bobby Stovall noted the county’s policy is to take 11 holidays each year and there were already that many scheduled for 2022, which would mean the commissioners would have to decide to add a 12th holiday or drop one of the others.
June 19 is on a Sunday next year and County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said he would have to check and see whether the county would be expected to observe Juneteenth on the Monday after, or the Friday before, in that instance.
• The commissioners are scheduled to submit road reports for each of their precincts in Hunt County and are also set to vote on a resolution authorizing Hunt County to make a grant to SCRPT in the amount of $5,000 for the Texans Feeding Texans Home Delivered Meal Grant Program.
