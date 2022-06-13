Greenville will host a celebration of culture and freedom next weekend with the local commemoration of Juneteenth.
The weekend may also be extended for many, as the Monday after Juneteenth is an official holiday.
The 2022 Juneteenth Festival is scheduled 2-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street in Greenville and is sponsored by the NAACP Greenville Branch, the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, the Greenville Corporation for Cultural Diversity, Love & Integrity Funeral Home, the Greenville North Community and the Hunt County Mission.
The day is expected to feature food, vendors, drinks, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, card and board games, a water balloon fight, a tug of war and a sack race among other activities.
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston received word of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth was already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court also approved adding a commemoration of Juneteenth to the county holiday schedule. As Juneteenth is officially on a Sunday this year, the holiday is being observed on Monday, June 20.
