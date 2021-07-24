When Tara Davis was an infant she didn’t really show signs of being an Olympic athlete.
At least not back in those days when she was visiting her grandmother Roz Lane in Greenville.
“She was just a year old and she was wobbly, trying to get that balance,” said Roz.
Tara was really close to her grandmother and step-grandfather F.L. Lane.
“She would sleep on our heads. She was wobbly and look at her now,” said grandmother.
The world will be watching on Aug. 1 when Tara competes in the women’s long jump at the Tokyo Olympics. Tara, who recently won the NCAA indoor and outdoor championships for the University of Texas, earned her berth in the Olympics by finishing second to seven-time world champion Brittney Reese at the recent U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Tara leaped 23 feet, 1 1/4 inch on her fifth jump. Reese, the 2012 Olympic champion, soared 23-4 3/4 on her fifth attempt to win the event.
Davis and Reese will jump in the preliminary competition on Aug. 1. The long jump finals are scheduled for Aug. 3.
Though Roz would love to be in the Tokyo stands watching her granddaughter, the Olympic venues are closed to spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roz instead will watch the long jump competition from a resort in Orlando, Florida. NBA has created a special place at the resort for family members of the Olympians.
“Our rooms will have information and everything,” said Roz. “If we don’t want to go to the viewing area we can watch it in our room.”
Roz has been watching her granddaughter compete in track and field events since Tara was 4 years old. Back then she competed for the Wylie Flyers. Her father Ty and mother Rayshon were her coaches.
“She was such a cute little thing,” said Roz.
Roz said her daughter showed great sportsmanship from the get-go, high-fiving the long jump officials after every jump, whether the jumps were legal or a foul when her foot went past the board.
“Ty and Rayshon coached her. They worked very hard,” said Roz.
Roz was also part of the team.
“It was fun and we would carry the cart of food,” she said. “I would cut up the oranges (to give to the Flyers).”
Lane has estimated that she’s seen her granddaughter compete in at least 25 track and field meets, including the day when Tara won California state championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles on her birthday. Tara scored 30 points to finish second in the team competition by only two points.
“Then she flew to the prom in a helicopter,” said Roz, noting that her son had arranged for the special transportation.
“I loved it,” said Roz. “I had a chance to go to that meet and I flew back naturally for her graduation.”
After her high school graduation, Tara signed first with the University of Georgia. She competed for one season at Georgia before transferring to the University of Texas, where she’s set collegiate records in the indoor (22-9) and outdoor (23-5 1/4) jumps.
Roz flew to Oregon to watch Tara compete in the Olympic trials.
“I asked her what’s her goal, ‘To make the team.’”
Roz said she holds her breath when Tara’s on the runway about to jump in a big meet.
“I hold my breath because you know she is pushing to make that jump.”
After Tara made the big jump in Eugene to make the Olympic team, “I could hear the hollering and the screaming.”
Roz joined in, also “screaming and hollering.”
Tara’s boyfriend Hunter Woodhall ran on the track to pick up Tara, who was also photographed hugging her father and mother.
When Tara first competed for the Flyders, Roz would pay her granddaughter $50 for a gold medal and $25 for silver. Then all the victories started piling up.
“I finally had to stop giving her money.”
Tara will continue to earn money for her jumping after turning professional after the NCAA championships. She is already appearing in TV commercials. Roz was watching TV one day when she spotted Tara and her boyfriend on a commercial for NordicTrack.
“I guess I was in shock. Just to see her face and to see her with Michael Phelps (the Olympic champion swimmer) and the end to see her walking away with Hunter.”
Hunter’s also headed to Tokyo in a couple of weeks for the Paralympics. He’s a double-amputee who runs on artificial blades. Tara and Hunter have been a couple for about five years and have supported each other in their track and field careers. They would be in the stands for each other’s Olympic competition were it not for the pandemic.
“We are just happy that she’s happy,” said grandmother. “He treats her well.”
Roz predicted five years ago at a Lion’s Club meeting in Greenville that her granddaughter WOULD go to the Olympics.
What’s her prediction this time?
“That she will be on the stand. She will win for the United States and will be on the stand. I’ll go crazy if it’s gold but I want her to make the stand. To be an Olympian with a medal.”
