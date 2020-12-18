A state district judge is considering whether to allow an attorney to receive information from Texas A&M-Commerce, to determine if a civil lawsuit against the university can be filed regarding a double homicide in February.
Meanwhile, the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office has waived the death penalty in the event Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett is found guilty of capital murder in the criminal case connected to the deaths.
Attorney Larry Taylor filed a petition with the 354th District Court in late September, on behalf of Vanessa Calderon and Timothy Matts, the parents of sisters Deja and Abbaney Matts, who were the victims in the fatal shooting. Abbaney’s 2-year-old son was also injured during the Feb. 4 incident.
Taylor’s petition was seeking information about the school’s investigation into the shooting, campus security and crime on campus in general.
The school filed a response about a month later, issuing a general denial and noting the claims raised in the petition came from the actions of Smith, who was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on April 24 on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons involving the deaths, who had no connection to the university.
A two-hour hearing was conducted via Zoom with the court Wednesday and on Thursday morning Judge Keli Aiken announced she would be taking the issue under advisement, after which she would issue orders in the case.
Smith has pleaded not guilty and a trial date has not yet been set in the case with the 196th District Court, but the office of Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. issued a motion with the court Tuesday, waiving the death penalty if Smith is found guilty, in which case he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Smith, 21, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of a total of $2 million bond. Smith is also charged with capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department and is also being held in the facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
Smith will also be needing a new attorney in the case, as he is currently represented in Hunt County by a defense counsel with the West Texas Regional Public Defender Office, which does not handle capital murder cases where the death penalty is not being sought.
