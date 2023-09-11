Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones made his future political plans known Monday afternoon with a statement posted to Facebook announcing his intention to seek another term in office.
In an open letter to area residents, Jones called serving the people of Hunt County an honor to serve the people the last 30 years, particularly in his current position.
“Undoubtedly, I can say my greatest professional honor has been serving as your Hunt County sheriff for the last three years,” Jones said. “I appreciate all the support I have received from the citizens of Hunt County. The support I have received has encouraged me to keep pushing and fighting along with you to make Hunt County a safer place to raise our families.”
Jones was elected to his first term in 2020 – beating Kirby Dean Luke in the Republican primary by a large margin, collecting 72.63 percent of the vote. With no Democratic opponent, that primary victory put Jones in the sheriff’s chair.
Jones served three terms as Precinct 1 constable before announcing his decision to seek the sheriff’s office to succeed Randy Meeks as the county’s top law enforcement official. Meeks had held the position for 13 years when he announced his retirement.
The sheriff said he has worked to “improve relationships with the public and establish community partnerships with schools, churches, businesses and other government entities” during his first term in office.
“I have worked diligently,” he said. “Making all the changes and improvements we all want is not something that occurs in just a few years. The ambition I have for my next term is to be dedicated in moving forward with my plans and to accomplish the goals I have set for myself and for the betterment of Hunt County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.