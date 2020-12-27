Two years after its completion, the Hunt County Commissioners Court has voted to approve paying for the signage identifying a roadway named in honor of former County Judge John L. Horn.
But some additional steps must be taken before the road can officially be named the John L. Horn Memorial Parkway.
The commissioners were scheduled during Tuesday’s regular session to pass a resolution approving the necessary documents authorizing payments for the signage along the parkway, which is an extension of Farm-to-Market Road 1570.
The John L. Horn Memorial Parkway was the site of a ceremony upon its opening on Dec. 18, 2018, and the road was designated as such by the Texas Legislature in May 2019.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said there is still one hurdle to cross.
“It doesn’t approve that until the city completes its incorporation efforts,” Ray said, noting the city of Greenville has been working with the Texas Department of Transportation to acquire right-of-way along the intersections of FM 1570 and U.S. Highway 380 and FM 1570 and Interstate 30, the two entries to the parkway.
“It doesn’t become effective until the city of Greenville completes its efforts to incorporate that land,” Ray said, adding that could take about another five months.
Horn, who passed away suddenly in September 2018, pushed for the creation of State Spur 1570, as well as a widening of the existing FM 1570 between Highways 34 and 66, while he was co-chair of the Hunt County Transportation Plan Committee.
County Judge Bobby Stovall said the commissioners believed the passing of the bill by the state legislature was the final step to be taken in renaming the roadway and admitted its been a frustrating process.
“It has been dragged out for two years trying to get this done,” Stovall said. “This hopefully is the last step, because this is an important issue.”
The commissioners approved two large signs at the entrance to the parkway from Interstate 30 and two smaller signs at the entrance from Highway 380, which are expected to cost approximately $60,000.
