Although Hunt County added only about 100 new jobs in July, more people were reported employed last month than during any other July in the county’s history.
The county’s unemployment rate nudged downward slightly between June and July and the statistics remain much better than during the midst of the pandemic-related economic crisis two years ago, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate dipped to 4% in July, compared to 4.1% in June. A year ago in July, the local unemployment rate stood at 5.3%.
There were 1,878 people still seeking employment in Hunt County during July, a reduction of 45 people since June and 487 fewer than in July one year earlier.
A total of 455,248 people were reported as employed in Hunt County last month, the highest number ever recorded during the month of July. The county added 2,602 jobs since July 2021.
Hunt County recorded 8.1% unemployment in July 2020, and 3.9% unemployment in July 2019.
Hunt County’s civilian labor force, the total number of people eligible for work, was reported by the Texas Workforce Commission to be 47,136 people during July, 55 more than in June and 2,115 more than in July 2021.
