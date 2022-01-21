Job-seekers have a chance this week to check out positions that may be open locally during an employment fair.
The event is scheduled between 10 and 3 p.m. Friday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business 69 in Greenville, and is expected to include industrial and manufacturing employment opportunities.
Additional information is available online at greenvilletxjobs.com
Multiple opportunities are expected to be coming up locally in the near future.
Abatements were awarded in October for Project Frost, a refrigerated warehouse and distribution facility planned for 5500 Industrial Drive in Greenville. Phase One of the project includes a 120,000-square-foot facility with subsequent phases up to 340,000 square feet and an estimated construction investment of $22.5 million.
Upon completion, the facility will be leased to North Texas Cold Storage, which will own the business’s personal property.
Hunt County’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.1% in November, down from 4.4% in October, and below the 5.9% rate reported in November 2020.
The Texas Workforce Commission is scheduled to release unemployment statistics for December on Friday.
