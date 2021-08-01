This year's global Jehovah's Witnesses convention is planned to continue into August.
Normally, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has been the scene of one of nearly 6,000 Jehovah's Witness summer conventions held worldwide, but since 2020, the large gatherings have been consolidated into one global convention and conducted virtually, as a precaution against COVID-19.
“As a child, I always enjoyed the opportunity to meet new friends and watch the dramas,” said Ken Sweet, of Greenville, who's been attending Jehovah's Witnesses conventions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more than 50 years. “The experiences and spiritual instruction have been a true benefit in raising my family.
“We are so thankful,” Sweet said in regard to the convention going virtual. “We can go back and watch it over and over, and learn new things each time.”
“Powerful by Faith” is the name and theme of the 2021 global virtual event, and it is being delivered in more than 500 languages to households in about 240 different countries.
Four of the programs from this year's convention are already available to watch or download from www.jw.org. The last two will become available on Friday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 16.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, an American spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship―even virtually―as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”
