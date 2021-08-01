Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.