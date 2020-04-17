A group of Jeep enthusiasts has plans this weekend to offer support for those on the front lines of the battle in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Fork Creek Jeep Club, based in Yantis, has scheduled a tie out event between 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The group intends to drive to the fronts of hospitals in North Texas, staying in their Jeeps at all times while communicating with two-way radios. The Jeeps will be adorned with signs and window decorations showing support for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.
The drive will begin at the Sky Point RV Park in East Tawakoni, then proceed to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Quinlan, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Rockwall, the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs and wrap up at the East Texas Medical Center in Quitman.
Police departments in each city have agreed to accompany the drivers.
Additional information about the event is available on the club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/222327185752370/.
