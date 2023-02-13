The Greenville City Council election for Place 3 is now back to being a two-person race.
Carl Jameson, who had earlier announced his intention to run for the seat, withdrew as of Friday, Feb. 10, according to the city’s website.
So far, the race for Place 3 boils down to incumbent Councilwoman Kristen Washington and challenger Phillip Spencer, a corporate investigator and former Greenville police officer.
As of Monday morning, one candidate, incumbent Tim Kruse, had filed for the council’s Place 4 election.
The deadline to file as a candidate for the May 6 election is Friday, Feb. 17.
Early voting for the May 6 elections begins April 24-28 and will continue May 1 and 2 at the Hunt County Election Office, 2117A Washington Street. On Election Day, the polling location for qualified voters in District 3 will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
