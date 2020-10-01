A Dallas County man has been sentenced to jail and placed on probation after pleading guilty to an armed robbery in Commerce last summer.
Cameron Minger, 22, of DeSoto, entered the plea during a hearing Monday in the 196th District Court to a charge of aggravated robbery. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Minger was sentenced to 180 days in jail time upfront, followed by 10 years of deferred adjudication probation. Minger began serving the sentence in the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.
The Hunt County grand jury issued aggravated robbery indictments in April against Minger and Ronald Bernard Brown, 23, of Balch Springs in connection with an incident reported in Commerce on Aug. 3, 2019.
The robbery was one of at least three which were reported in Commerce between July 31 and Aug. 3 that year.
An arrest warrant was issued for Brown, also referred to in court records as Daveon Slack, after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July. Brown was not listed in local custody as of Thursday morning.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
