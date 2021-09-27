Anyone interested in learning more about the proposition on the Nov. 2 ballot concerning a future Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center is being invited to attend a free luncheon covering the topic.
The Hunt County Economic Development Alliance is hosting the event, which will feature Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Hunt County’s proposition on the ballot is calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which if approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
The luncheon is scheduled starting at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South in Greenville. The event is free, but RSVPS requested by calling 903-455-1510 or visiting greenvillechamber.com
