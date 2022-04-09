Almost a year ago, Misty Greer-Little of Greenville answered a phone call that all parents hope they never receive—one informing her that her 26-year-old daughter, Cheyenne Little, had died.
“She was a hair stylist, she had recently opened her own shop and it came as a shock,” Greer-Little said. “Eight weeks later, we got the toxicology report, saying it was an accidental overdose of fentanyl.
“What had happened is she was given a fake pill that she thought was a regular hydrocodone but it was actually fentanyl,” Greer-Little explained. “From a law enforcement perspective, she had simply taken too much of a drug, overdosed and died, so they put it down as an accidental overdose and there was no investigation. But, she didn't know what she was taking. She was poisoned.
“I asked an officer what I could do to prevent this from happening to someone else's child, and he recommended education.”
This Thursday, on April 14—on the one-year anniversary of Cheyenne's death—Greer-Little and the organization she founded, 3FP (Fiercely Fighting Fentanyl Poisoning), will officially begin their crusade of educating people about the dangers of illicitly manufactured fentanyl. At 6 p.m. at the front of the Hunt County Courthouse, the non-profit will hold its kickoff event titled “Don't CHEY away it's not a LITTLE problem.”
In addition to personal testimony from Greer-Little and others (like Stephanie Hellstern of Fort Worth, who lost her son, Kyle Sexton, to fentanyl poisoning in July 2020), statistics and information on how fentanyl and other opioids are peddled through social media will be shared at the event.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, fentanyl is a powerful pain medication similar to morphine but 100 times more potent (and 50 times more potent than heroin). The CDC also notes that illicitly manufactured fentanyl is increasingly being “mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and made into pills that are made to resemble other prescription opioids.”
Likewise, the Drug Enforcement Administration rates 2 milligrams of fentanyl as a “potentially lethal dose,” and states that about 42 percent of pills they test for fentanyl contain between 0.02 and 5.1 milligrams per tablet (so up to 2.55 times a potentially lethal dose). Also, fentanyl is often distributed by drug trafficking organizations by the kilogram, which means that one package has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
“My intents and purposes behind 3FP are to open the eyes of law enforcement to how common fentanyl poisoning is and how young people are being targeted through social media,” Greer-Little said.
“Through Instagram and other sites, young people are sharing their feelings and dealers are preying on them by contacting them and saying, 'Feeling anxiety? I have a pill for that. Feeling depressed? I have a pill for that. Need to stay up late to study? I have a pill for that?'
“And, with people having a 1 in 20 chance of dying from a pill containing fentanyl, it's a bigger problem than a lot of people realize. It's Russian roulette,” Greer-Little said.
In addition to the personal stories and information shared, Thursday's fentanyl poisoning awareness event will be commemorated by a proclamation read by Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall.
Immediate plans for 3FP include putting together a panel discussion about fentanyl poisoning. The organization also plans to encourage area school districts to pursue funding to acquire NARCAN (Naloxone), an emergency medication used to counter breathing difficulties from an opioid overdose.
