After more than two years of negotiations with the State of Texas, the Hunt County Commissioners Court voted this week to approve an agreement to open a new driver’s license in Greenville.
“Congratulations everyone, we’re getting a driver’s license office back, finally,” said County Judge Bobby Stovall after the commissioners voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular session on the Interlocal Cooperation Contract with the Texas Department of Transportation.
The commissioners were originally intending to vote on the agreement during the May 25 regular session, but were unable to as the final details had not been completed in time.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the agreement will cover work to be completed over the next year or more to install the office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center at 2801 Stuart Street. Ray said he received the actual contract from the state just a few minutes prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting and includes language which protects Hunt County financially, as the project is expected to cross into the next biennial budget for the DPS.
“Because their budget ends in a few months and this project will definitely not be done before the next budget rolls over,” Ray said. “Which gives us about a two year and four months period to get this thing done. It will definitely be done in that period.”
Ray said the contract involves an estimated $660,000 cost for the project.
“Most of that is going to go to construction costs,” Ray said. “At this point there is no question that the DPS is ready to move forward with this.”
Stovall said the actual contract is expected to be awarded at the June 22 commissioners meeting, after the contractor(s) are evaluated by a committee consisting of Chris Kilmer and Lazizza Harkey, representatives from the Hunt County Facilities Department, and Hunt County Sheriff’s Lt. Chad Stroud. The Hunt County Purchasing Department will provide assistance to the committee, but will not have a vote in the final recommendations of the committee to the Commissioner’s Court.
The contract will be for the construction and lease of a drivers license office in the Hunt County Criminal Justice Center.
Former Hunt County Judge John Horn notified the DPS in February 2018 that the county would be needing the space used by the agency, which it had occupied rent free for more than 20 years. Horn said he received word of the closing on Aug. 20, 2018 the same day signs were posted on the office door announcing the closure.
