The historical significance of the building that currently serves as LP Waters Early Childhood Center – but was formerly Carver High School, Greenville’s all-Black high school during segregation—was discussed at length at a “visioning meeting” held by Greenville ISD on Tuesday.
The school district is using these meetings to elicit community input on facility planning.
Citing problems with the 72-year-old building’s foundation and several other issues, such as small classroom sizes and noncompliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, the proposed plan presented by the district involves demolition of the building after a new early childhood center is constructed adjacent to it.
In response to the proposed project, multiple members of the Greenville community urged the district to preserve at least part of the building as a tribute to Carver High School’s historical significance in the cultural identity of Greenville’s African-American community.
“Carver is historical for us. There should be something that could be done,” said one of the attendees. “A lot of people especially don’t want to see the gym taken away.
“If we take Carver away, then we have nothing left as a reminder of our community’s history,” she added.
Sympathetic to what was being said, Greenville ISD School Board member Anne Haynes vouched for Carver High School’s place in Greenville’s social and cultural history.
“One thing we have to remember is that Carver was part of the cultural identity of Greenville as a whole—not just the black community,” Haynes said. “The football games used to not just draw Blacks, but Whites and Hispanics came too. It really brought the community together. It became a place for everyone.”
A few others in attendance also brought up how much of the records, memorabilia and other remnants of Greenville’s former all-Black schools were lost after integration, and they didn’t want to lose the former Carver High School as well.
“Back in 1969-70 (after Carver High School closed in 1967), the question came up in the district to tear it down,” recollected another attendee. “For progress, sometimes it’s good to tear things down, but for a segment of the community it’s a ‘heart thing,’ because after integration, all the medals, trophies and other parts of that history went away, and we want to have something left.”
In response to the concerns, GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe reassured the audience that the “point of the discussion [was] to discuss options,” and that that is one of the reasons why the school board has not called another bond election yet.
In connection with the history of the school, two Carver High School alumni—Demetrous Nixon and Brenda Huey—have spent almost a decade compiling information and writing a book about the history of the school, titled “From Roots to Remembrance: The History of Carver High School.”
“We were really close to being finished with it, but COVID stopped us in our tracks,” Nixon told the Herald-Banner. “We’ll be working on getting it published soon."
"I was part of the last graduating class at Carver, and we started this after we realized that it was almost impossible to find anything about Carver High School on the internet. It was as if the school never existed," Nixon explained. "So, Brenda Huey and I have been spending all this time collecting seeking out records, photos and other information, making sure that what we have is accurate, and writing the book to make sure that this history isn't lost."
Please Note: A story detailing Greenville ISD's updated proposed upgrades to LP Waters and Greenville Middle School will appear in Saturday's issue of the Herald-Banner.
