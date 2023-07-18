Greenville High School’s solar car team, the Iron Lions, finished their first racing day with a commanding lead Sunday in this year’s Solar Car Challenge.
This year, the team is tasked with driving a total of 925 miles as they race for eight days from Fort Worth, Texas to Palmdale California.
After drivers Grace Kiowski, Millie Escobedo and Anika Escobar reached a record-setting sustained speed of 72 miles per hour in the team’s car, Invictus, they racked up a total of 182.6 miles in the Solar Car Challenge’s Advanced Division.
This was almost twice the number of miles traveled by day-one runner-up Burning Daylight from Watertown High School in Watertown, Wisconsin – who completed 92.4 miles.
The Iron Lions’ successes so far didn’t start with the race, though.
From Thursday through Saturday last week, the teams underwent the “scrutineering” process – which is a rigorous battery of inspections, tune ups and knowledge testing – for which the Iron Lions were presented with a sponsor award from Siemens for their mechanical drawings, as well as an award for “best notebook.”
The race will continue through today, with a rest day Wednesday, before picking back up and racing through this Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.