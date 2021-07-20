Despite a rain delay and overcast conditions, Greenville High School’s Iron Lions solar car team performed well on their first day of the 2021 Solar Car Challenge Monday.
Over the weekend, both of the team’s cars, Invictus and Regulus, successfully passed through eight stations of inspection, and as of the time of publication, both vehicles are ranked at the top or near the top of their respective divisions on their first day of racing.
In the advanced division, Invictus is so far coming in first place, albeit narrowly, against runner ups the Staten Island Solar Car Team, and has completed 74 laps as of Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, in the electric-solar powered division, Regulus is tied for second with the Western High School Solar Cats from Davie, Florida, both having completed 12 laps on their first day of racing.
This week’s solar car challenge includes teams from 38 states as well as some from other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Bahamas, with each team entering cars in one or more of the challenge’s five categories.
Despite the rainy weather conditions this morning, the Iron Lions team members made constructive use of their time by practicing skills like driver changes and networking with members of other teams.
For the next three days, both teams plan to continue competing in races scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the official final results will be announced Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.