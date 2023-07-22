Teamwork truly made the dream work for Greenville High School’s solar car team, The Iron Lions this week, when they racked up the most miles in a road race earning first place in the advanced division of the 2023 Solar Car Challenge.
The victory was bittersweet though, as the planned eight-day 925-mile race from Fort Worth to Palmdale, California was cut to only four days, as too many of the judges became sick with COVID-19.
"They're disappointed and so crushed that they didn't get to do the full race. It was especially important to the seniors, but we're still so proud of them," said Sharon Kroncke, mother of Iron Lions mentor George Kroncke.
Despite only making it to El Paso before having to turn back, the Iron Lions traveled a total of 457.3 miles – a good margin above the runner-up team, The Oregon Solar Car Team from Bend, Oregon, who accumulated a total of 353.2 miles.
“We ended up only doing a racing tour of Texas,” said graduated senior Millie Escobedo, who was also one of the drivers for the team. “But we’re happy to have accomplished this. It’s finally set in that I’ve graduated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.