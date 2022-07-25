When the dust settled after four days of racing at the 2022 Solar Car Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway Wednesday, Greenville High School's Iron Lions solar car team had completed a total of 972 miles (or 648 laps) and finished second in the Advanced Division.
With it being the Iron Lions second year competing in the Advanced Division, the team had to work fast to keep up with the competition after alignment issues sidelined their car, Invictus, for a few hours on their second day of racing Monday.
“We were up in the tower (on Monday), so we were spotting and watching,” said Iron Lions safety officer Grace Kiowski. “And honestly, up there, we felt a little bit helpless, but it was great seeing the dynamic of the team and how they snapped onto things to do what they needed to do.
“Adrenaline is high, and when something happens, you want to get out there as soon as possible and get back to racing with no penalties,” Kiowski added.
In regard to the team's performance while in “problem-solving mode,” Iron Lions lead mentor Joel Pitts also commended the students for “exemplifying working as a true team.”
The Iron Lions' hard work and efficacy during the competition also earned them the Solar Car Challenge's William Shih Award, which recognizes teams who “display the highest level of technical achievement.”
This year, the Iron Lions chose to take a risk by putting all their eggs in the Advanced Division basket, whereas in the past, the team usually raced in multiple divisions. For example, last year they competed in both the Electric Solar-Powered Division (cars that use batteries that are charged in solar-powered bays and have to be capable of carrying a passenger and cargo) and the Advanced Division (cars with solar cells mounted on the body that are more high performance-type vehicles).
In their first year racing Invictus in 2021, the Iron Lions finished in the Advanced Division at third place.
Despite not coming in first place, Invictus' ranking in its first outing was still impressive, considering that the car was sidelined for the entire last day of racing due to a safety issue with its electrical system. In other words, the team was so far ahead after the first three days of racing that even after sitting the fourth day out, they still finished third (out of the six teams that competed in the Advanced Division).
While the team didn't quite achieve their goal of winning the in the Advanced Division of the 2022 Solar Car Challenge, many on the team still enjoyed the experience of working with and alongside some of the strongest teams in the country.
“It's really fun, and you get to learn from other teams,” said Iron Lion Natalie Kibbey. “Especially at end of day, when we're setting up to charge, we would just chat it up with RAHS (Raisback Aviation High School in Tukwila Washington, the team that came in first place in the Advanced Division).
“It's not really a butt heads kind of thing,” Kibbey added. “It's more like a we're in this together type of thing.”
While the team's mentors have regularly made it a point of encouraging their students to be generous with their knowledge in helping out other teams, the Iron Lions have won six championships over the years. They finished first in the Electric Solar-Powered Division in 2017, 2019 and 2021; the Advanced Classic Division in 2018; and the Classic Division their first two years in 2016 and 2017.
