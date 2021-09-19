The City of Greenville has hired Giampietro “GP” Ippolito as the new Administrative Services/Finance Director for the city. GP will begin his new position on Monday, Sept. 20.
Prior to joining the city, he served in various roles including physician recruiting, operations and revenue cycle management in his five years at Envision Healthcare. Most recently he served as a Senior Revenue Cycle Management Analyst where he was responsible for management and coordination of submission of claims in out-of-network arbitration, as well as defining, creating and managing various projects for the department.
In his prior physician recruiting and operational capacities and roles at Envision he assisted in budget preparations, provider contract negotiations and relationship management, creation of standard operating procedures and training processes, and development of business metrics.
The new director received his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from Baylor University in Waco in 2020, which included a nine-month administrative residency with HCA Healthcare in Austin, and he earned a Bachelor of Science from the same institution in 2016. He is a member of the Baylor University Graduate Business Association and served as Vice President for Finance in the Baylor University MBA Adam Smith Society Chapter from 2018-2020.
GP is a native of Caddo Mills and has lived in the Dallas area since childhood. He enjoys spending time outdoors, reading, and is a passionate sports fan.
“I am looking forward to being able to serve in this role for the community and area that I grew up in,” he said. “And we have a talented team that I am honored to be a part of here in Greenville. I hope to contribute as much as I can in both advancing the city’s goals and fostering continued growth for years to come.”
