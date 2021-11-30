Investigations continued Monday into two reported fatal accidents along Interstate 30 in Hunt County during the past week.
A Sunday afternoon crash in Greenville claimed one life, while two more deaths have been connected to a one-vehicle accident Nov. 23 following a chase which started in Rockwall County.
• City of Greenville Public Information Officer Kathy Lucas said that at approximately 2:19 p.m. Sunday, Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles in the 3000 block of Interstate 30 on the south service road in Greenville.
“The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene,” Lucas said. “The other driver was transported to the hospital with injuries and later released.”
Lucas said no charges are expected to be filed in the case.
An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Kerry Crews and no additional information was immediately available.
• Meanwhile, three people have now been reported to have died, and another individual was critically injured as the result of a one vehicle crash along Interstate 30 early on the morning of Nov. 23, which was the culmination of a chase which began in Rockwall County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford previously reported Texas Highway Patrol Troopers were contacted shortly before 5 a.m. that day to assist with a pursuit of a vehicle on the interstate at mile marker 88 just south of Caddo Mills.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the Rockwall Police Department attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 for the violation of a stolen license plate,” Bradford said. “Once the pursuit continued into the city of Fate, Fate Police Department took over the pursuit.”
Bradford said the vehicle traveled into the median of the interstate and lost control, striking a culvert and coming to rest between the creek and the bridge.
“The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was transported to Medical City of Plano with life threatening injuries,” Bradford said, adding the additional victims were discovered later.
“Two bodies were found in the creek, but they still have not been identified,” Bradford said Monday, noting he had not received any additional updates concerning the crash.
