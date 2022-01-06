The Greenville Fire Department is investigating an early Monday morning fatal fire.
According to a report issued Tuesday, the department was dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Beecha Street. Initial crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.
During the initial search of the residence a male victim was found deceased. The name of the individual had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
A cause for the fire was not released and the fire is reportedly under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No additional information was immediately available.
